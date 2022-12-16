8th anniversary of APS tragedy held at school

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Faisal Sultan said on Friday that the martyrdom of Army Public school (APS) children united the entire nation against the anti-Pakistan elements.

He was addressing a function, organised at Government MC Boys Higher Secondary School, Allama Iqbal Road, in connection with the 8th anniversary of the APS children, on Friday. He said that Dec 16 would had remembered as an important occurrence in the history of Pakistan and the sacrifices of APS children would be remembered forever.

He said that APS children foiled all nefarious designs of the anti-state elements and the nation would never forget the unprecedented sacrifices which restored peace and safety in the country.

He also lighted candles in member of APS students and offered special prayers for the souls of martyrs.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District education Authority (DEA) Iftikhar Khan, District Officer (DO) Secondary Education Malik Manzoor, School Principal Rao Iqbal, educationist Muhammad Akhtar Butt and others were also present on the occasion.