UrduPoint.com

8th Anniversary Of APS Tragedy Held At School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 06:45 PM

8th anniversary of APS tragedy held at school

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Faisal Sultan said on Friday that the martyrdom of Army Public School (APS) children united the entire nation against the anti-Pakistan elements

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Faisal Sultan said on Friday that the martyrdom of Army Public school (APS) children united the entire nation against the anti-Pakistan elements.

He was addressing a function, organised at Government MC Boys Higher Secondary School, Allama Iqbal Road, in connection with the 8th anniversary of the APS children, on Friday. He said that Dec 16 would had remembered as an important occurrence in the history of Pakistan and the sacrifices of APS children would be remembered forever.

He said that APS children foiled all nefarious designs of the anti-state elements and the nation would never forget the unprecedented sacrifices which restored peace and safety in the country.

He also lighted candles in member of APS students and offered special prayers for the souls of martyrs.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District education Authority (DEA) Iftikhar Khan, District Officer (DO) Secondary Education Malik Manzoor, School Principal Rao Iqbal, educationist Muhammad Akhtar Butt and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Education Road All Government

Recent Stories

Chairman NDMA for comprehensive plans to address p ..

Chairman NDMA for comprehensive plans to address possible water shortage

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Kazakhstan people-to-people contacts to p ..

Pakistan-Kazakhstan people-to-people contacts to promote trade, business: NA spe ..

4 minutes ago
 UK to Renovate Hundreds of Schools Over Next Decad ..

UK to Renovate Hundreds of Schools Over Next Decade

4 minutes ago
 Lahore police conduct search & sweep operations in ..

Lahore police conduct search & sweep operations in city

4 minutes ago
 1,500 fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts

1,500 fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts

4 minutes ago
 Syrian scholar visits The University of Faisalabad ..

Syrian scholar visits The University of Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.