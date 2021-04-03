UrduPoint.com
8th Batch Of SSU Commandos Pass Out Counter Terrorism Course At NSOTC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 07:03 PM

8th batch of SSU commandos pass out Counter Terrorism Course at NSOTC

The 8th batch of Special Security Unit, consisted of 31 commandoes of Sindh Police, passed out Counter Terrorism Course

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The 8th batch of Special Security Unit, consisted of 31 commandoes of Sindh Police, passed out Counter Terrorism Course.

A passing out parade ceremony was held on Saturday at Naval Special Operations Training Centre (NSOTC), Karachi where SSU commandos acquired 8-weeks long counter terrorism course from Special Services Group (Navy).

As many as 179 SSU commandos have already received tactical training from NSOTC. The training modules included unarmed combat for self defense, close quarter combat, repelling, basic explosive and use of modern small weapons.

DIG Security and Emergency Services, Maqsood Ahmed, while addressing the ceremony, said that the tactical training provided to SSU Commandos will play an effective role in war against terrorism.

The DIGP appreciated the contribution and support by Commandant NSOTC Noman Aslam and other training officers for providing the modern tactical training to the SSU commandos and hoped for the continuation of such trainings in future.

Commandant NSOTC Noman Aslam addressing the officers said that successful completion of the course enabled commandos of counter terrorism activities and they were able to respond any potential hostile attempt of terrorists.

Later, DIG Security Maqsood Ahmed presented an honorary shield to Commandant NSOTC Noman Aslam and the Commandant NSOTC also handed over souvenirs to the DIG Security and Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafiq Siddique.

