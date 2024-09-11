8th Boss meeting of Electrical Engineering department held

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The 8th board of Studies (BoS) meeting for the Department of Electrical Engineering was convened on Wednesday at Sukkur IBA University.

The meeting was chaired by Head of the Electrical Engineering Department, Dr Sharjeel Afridi.

Dr Kashif Hussain Memon, Head of EE Accreditation, along with other faculty members from the Department of Electrical Engineering, actively participated and provided input on each agenda item.

Two external experts including Dr Abdul Rehman Abbasi, Deputy Chief Engineer at KINOPE Karachi, and Dr Toufique A.

Soomro, Associate Professor at QUEST Larkana Campus, also attended the meeting and shared their valuable insights.