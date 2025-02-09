Open Menu

8th Convoy Of 120 Vehicles Carrying Relief Goods Departs For Parachinar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 05:20 PM

8th convoy of 120 vehicles carrying relief goods departs for Parachinar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) A convoy of 120 vehicles carrying relief goods has been dispatched from Tehsil Thall to Kurram and Parachinar.

According to the district administration on Sunday, the relief supplies include food items and other essential commodities.

It stated that the convoy was sent after clearance from security forces. Security personnel and representatives from the district administration are accompanying the convoy, which departed from Thall Cantonment towards Parachinar.

Deputy Commissioner Gohar Zaman confirmed that the convoy, consisting of both small and large vehicles, includes food supplies, medicines, and daily essentials.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Khalid assured that strict security arrangements have been made for the convoy, with security personnel deployed at various points along the route.

Business leader Syed Nijat mentioned that another convoy comprising over 100 vehicles carrying food supplies has also departed from Hangu to Parachinar. These include trucks loaded with food, medicines and daily essentials.

Official sources reported that today’s convoy does not include fuel tankers or gas cylinder transport vehicles. A separate convoy for petroleum and gas supplies is expected to depart tomorrow.

