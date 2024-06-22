8th Death Anniversary Of Amjad Sabri Observed
Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The 8th death anniversary of legendary Qawwal and Naat Khawan Amjad Sabri was observed on Saturday.
Amjad Sabri’s most famous kalaam ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ and ‘Bhar Do Jholi’ are still in the hearts of his fans.
He was awarded Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz for his meritorious services in the field of Sufi music.
Sabri was tragically shot on June 22, 2016, 16th of Ramazan.
Unidentified shooters opened fire near his home in Liaquatabad, Karachi, at 4:00 p.m. Sabri suffered several head injuries and died on June 22, 2016.
