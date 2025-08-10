Open Menu

8th Death Anniversary Of Dr Ruth Pfau Being Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The eighth death anniversary of Dr Ruth Pfau, known as the “Mother Teresa of Pakistan,” is being observed on Sunday.

She was born on September 9, 1929, in Leipzig, Germany.

Ruth Pfau was a German-Pakistani Catholic nun and a physician. She studied medicine in 1957.

She moved from Germany to Pakistan in 1961.

Dr Pfau dedicated more than five decades of her life to fighting leprosy in Pakistan and was instrumental in making the country leprosy-free in 1996.

She founded the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre in Karachi, which continues to provide treatment and rehabilitation services.

She was honored with the Hilal-i-Pakistan, Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Nishan-i-Quaid-i-Azam and Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam awards for her services to Pakistan.

Dr Ruth Pfau passed away on August 10, 2017, at the age of 87.

