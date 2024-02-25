8th Death Anniversary Of Legendary Film Actor Habib-ur-Rehman Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Eighth death anniversary of Legendary Pakistani film actor, producer and director Habib-ur-Rehman was observed on Sunday.
He was born in 1931 in Indian state of Patiala.
He showcased his talent in more than six hundred Punjabi and urdu films and is counted among illustrious romantic heroes.
Habib-Ur-Rehman started his film career in 1956 with the movie 'Lakht-e jigar'as a side hero with Noor Jehan.
His first super hit movie was 'Zeher-e-Ishq' with Mussarat Nazeer.
Habib-Ur-Rehman also won worldwide recognition for his heartfelt performance in the historical movie 'Devdas' paired with Shamim Ara and Nayyar Sultana.
The government awarded him with the Presidential Pride accolade to honor his services.
He died after a prolonged illness in 2016 in Lahore on this day.
