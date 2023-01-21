UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said here Friday that the 8th Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) would lay foundation of a 'new relationship' between Russia and Pakistan in different sectors including energy, economy, trade, technology, education and business to business transactions.

Addressing a press conference at the conclusion of the three-day IGC meeting, the Federal minister said during these days subjects of mutual interests had been discussed, ranging from rail transportation, food security, aviation, education, oil and gas, natural resources, finance, opening of financial arrangements between the two countries and many other subjects.

He said "a few agreements of mutual cooperation would be signed and some of them were in the pipeline."Follow up of these developments is going to be a key factor in implementation of these projects."The minister also expressed gratitude for Russian government for agreeing to suspend debt service for Pakistan during this critical time.

He also appreciated international community for helping the affected communities (affected by recent floods) of Pakistan. However, much more was needed to be done for rehabilitation of the people, he added.

