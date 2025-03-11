ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is set to host the 8th International Conference on "Research and Practices in Education" (ICRPE) on April 8 and 9, 2025.

Organized by the Faculty of Education, this prestigious two-day event aims to encourage meaningful research and familiarize participants with modern educational trends.

The ICRPE has established itself as a significant platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation in the field of education. Building on the success of its previous editions, this year's conference will address the urgent need for transforming education systems to meet the evolving demands of an ever-changing world.

With the theme “Revamping Education for a Changing World,” the 8th ICRPE 2025 will explore innovative practices and policies that prepare learners, educators, and institutions for the challenges and opportunities posed by technological advancements, socio-economic transformations, and environmental shifts.

The focus will be on inclusivity, sustainability, and the integration of technology to ensure a progressive and adaptable education system.

The conference will bring together global education experts, policymakers, and researchers to discuss ways to enhance the education system in response to contemporary challenges.

It will also introduce new educational dimensions aimed at laying the foundation for a better and more sustainable future.

By integrating research with practical applications, the 8th ICRPE 2025 will serve as a key milestone in presenting actionable solutions that contribute to positive social change through education.