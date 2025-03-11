Open Menu

8th Int'l Conference On "Research And Practices In Education" To Be Held At AIOU

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 04:20 PM

8th Int'l Conference on "Research and Practices in Education" to be held at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is set to host the 8th International Conference on "Research and Practices in Education" (ICRPE) on April 8 and 9, 2025.

Organized by the Faculty of Education, this prestigious two-day event aims to encourage meaningful research and familiarize participants with modern educational trends.

The ICRPE has established itself as a significant platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation in the field of education. Building on the success of its previous editions, this year's conference will address the urgent need for transforming education systems to meet the evolving demands of an ever-changing world.

With the theme “Revamping Education for a Changing World,” the 8th ICRPE 2025 will explore innovative practices and policies that prepare learners, educators, and institutions for the challenges and opportunities posed by technological advancements, socio-economic transformations, and environmental shifts.

The focus will be on inclusivity, sustainability, and the integration of technology to ensure a progressive and adaptable education system.

The conference will bring together global education experts, policymakers, and researchers to discuss ways to enhance the education system in response to contemporary challenges.

It will also introduce new educational dimensions aimed at laying the foundation for a better and more sustainable future.

By integrating research with practical applications, the 8th ICRPE 2025 will serve as a key milestone in presenting actionable solutions that contribute to positive social change through education.

Recent Stories

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

12 minutes ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

35 minutes ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

2 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

2 hours ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

3 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

3 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

3 hours ago
 NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

3 hours ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024

3 hours ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan