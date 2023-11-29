BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Department of Plant Pathology, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment Sciences, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Pakistan Phytopathological Society, and Australian Center for International Agricultural Research jointly organized the 8th International Conference on Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security which concluded at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus today.

The conference was attended by 530 delegates from America, China, Turkey, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan, including scientists, teachers, researchers, and agricultural experts.

Among the important topics of the conference, the experts discussed the challenges related to the long-term development of agriculture, encouraging agricultural activities on modern principles, food security, prevention and treatment of plant diseases, climate change, and water scarcity.

The delegates presented more than 430 research papers related to modern practices. The closing session was presided over by Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Attil.

The Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab also met with the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Naveed Akhtar and on this occasion, the Key Laboratory of Plant Immunity College of Plant Protection, Nanjing Agricultural University China, and Islamia University Bahawalpur signed an agreement on the use of modern technology in agriculture for achieving food security through joint research projects and training and exchange programs for faculty and students.

Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel and Prof. Dr. Abid Shahzad Director of International Linkages were also present on the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Naveed Aslam Mulghani, focal person of the conference thanked Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, President of Pakistan Phytopathological Society, Prof. Dr. Tariq Mukhtar, experts from Chinese universities, Prof. Dr. Hongwei Zhao, Mr. Maxima, Manzoor Hussain Soomro from Pakistan Science Foundation Islamabad, Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri, Vice-Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Vice-Chancellor, Pir Meher Ali Shah, Agriculture Barani University, Rawalpindi, Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad Qureshi, Vice-Chancellor, Government Sadiq College Women University, Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Turabi, Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environment and other delegates also attended the mega-conference.