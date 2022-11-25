UrduPoint.com

8th Intl Mountain Film Festival Starts Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Featuring as many as 26 films on nature, tourism, travel, landscapes and mountain biodiversity, the 8th edition of Pakistan International Mountain Film Festival will start here on Saturday (November 26) at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

Pakistan International Mountain Film Festival (PIMFF) is the only event of its kind celebrating the art of film making in Pakistan. One of the only three mountain film festivals in Asia, this event of an international repute among the mountaineering and film community was conceived and founded by Wajahat Malik and Maryam Cheema in 2015. The festival is organized by Eyebex Films, an Islamabad based film production company.

The aim of PIMFF was to bring together filmmakers and artists with mountaineers and adventure enthusiasts on a common platform of discourse and exchanging ideas. PIMFF continues to be an important global platform that promotes independent cinema in Pakistan as well as encouraging adventure and alpine activities, said Wajahat Malik while talking to APP on Friday.

Wajahat Malik is a travel and adventure enthusiast and filmmaker, as well as an adventure sportsman, a mountaineer and a television broadcaster. He is considered one of the pioneers of adventure filmmaking in Pakistan and has founded the PIMFF in 2015 to help promote appreciation for mountain filmmaking in Pakistan and highlight the alpine treasures in Pakistan. He is also the Managing Director of Eyebex Films, an Islamabad based film production company.

The jury of film festival includes Jamal Shah a well known television actor, singer and a celebrated fine artist of Pakistan, Faisal Rehman - a prominent name of Silver Screen and Television, Ian Wall- part of the team that established the 'original' Kendal Mountain Film Festival in 1980 and Salman Shahid - one of Pakistan's best actors who has worked in many films, stage plays and tv shows, particularly comedy shows.

