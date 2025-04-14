RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The 8th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit Exercise-2025 aimed at enhancing military to military cooperation under complex international security environment commenced at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi.

Director General Military Training opened the 60 hours long Patrolling Exercise, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

A total of 20 friendly countries including military observers are participating in the event, include Pakistan, Bahrain, Belarus, China, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Morocco, Nepal, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Turkiye, United States of America and Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Germany, Indonesia, Kenya, Myanmar, South Africa and Thailand, it further said.

“Pakistan Army Team Spirit is a mission specific and task oriented professional military exercise organized annually in Pakistan. The exercise calls for highest standard of physical fitness, mental agility/ robustness and professional military expertise for quick decision making in varied situation during conduct of challenging missions in near real environment,” the press release said.

The aim and objectives of this exercise revolve around perseverance acclaimed through the team spirit. The exercise would help hone basic soldierly attributes besides interoperability through sharing of innovative ideas and mutual best practices, it added.