8th meeting of KP cabinet held, discusses key initiatives to strengthen KP Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The 8th meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial cabinet, held at the Chief Minister House which was presided over by Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur here on Saturday.

The meeting underscored key initiatives to strengthen the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police, enhance revenue from the mineral sector, and improve the execution of developmental schemes.

CM Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur emphasised the allocation of additional resources to the KP Police to bolster law and order in the province. He also highlighted the need for improved revenue generation from the mineral sector through better structures and processes.

The establishment of the KP Minerals Development and Management Company (KPMDMC) was lauded as a positive step towards responsible mining and international marketing of minerals.

The meeting of the provincial cabinet was attended by Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries and relevant administrative secretaries.

The cabinet approved the proposal for the establishment and incorporation of KPMDMC, which will focus on exploring, developing, excavating, processing and marketing minerals with an emphasis on mechanized economic excavation.

The Draft bill for amendment in section 116-A of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance, 1965 duly endorsed by the Law and Finance Departments was placed before the provincial cabinet to re-allocate the 25% quota/share of traffic fines from traffic education, awareness, purchase of machinery & equipment to 15% and the remaining 10% to be remitted to the Police Welfare Fund. The provincial cabinet has approved this summary of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

To introduce the online payment system and integrate the existing Motor Vehicle Registration System, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department to introduce a complete IT solution through an MOU with KP IT Board on payment of service charges equitant to one per cent. Agreeing to the proposal the cabinet approved the proposal for one year.

A summary for clearance of compensation cases with respect to property losses of citizens of South Waziristan upper at the cost of Rs. 1.5 billion was presented in the cabinet meeting. The cabinet approved the summary as a non-ADP scheme-AIP titled 'Citizen Losses Compensation Program South Waziristan Upper’.

The amount will be paid by the Federal Government. The requisition of 500 troops as ex-post-facto sanction and the requisition of 200 new troops as security for foreign nationals working on various projects in Hazara Division was placed before the provincial cabinet for approval.

Legally section 131-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 read with Article 245 of the constitution stipulates that if the provincial government is satisfied that assistance of armed forces is required for the public security, protection of citizens and property, public peace and maintenance of law and order may request federal government to direct any officer of the armed forces to render such assistance.

The Home and Tribal Affairs Department placed a case to allow the inclusion of Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN) and Potassium Chlorate in the definition of Explosives exercising its powers as enunciated in Section 2 (f) clause (iii) and Section 23 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Explosives Act, 2013. This was approved by the provincial cabinet.

A summary of the concurrence of the Provincial Cabinet for obtaining a loan from the Federal Government for the project ‘Flood Protection Sector Project-III was presented in the meeting. The cabinet agreed to the summary in principle and granted concurrence.

Flood Protection Sector Project (III) costing Rs. 194.625 billion over the first five years (2023-28) was recommended by CDWP in its meeting held on 23.05.2023 and approved by ECNEC on 27.06.2023.

A summary of implementation plans for proposed energy conservation measures was placed before the cabinet.

The cabinet as recommended by the Energy and Power Department approved the amendments in Rules of Business, 1985 empowering the Provincial Electric Inspectorate to enforce NEECA Laws, rules, regulations, instructions, guidelines, codes in respect of Energy Conservation in all the sectors across the province.

The Agriculture Department presented a proposal for the reconstitution of the Pakistan Tobacco Board which was approved. As the tenure of the board has expired on 23-01-2014, the Ministry of National Food Security & Research, Islamabad has requested the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for the nomination of three progressive tobacco growers to be notified as members of PTB for the next tenure under section 3(1)(b) and one official member under 3(1)(d).

A panel nominated by the Search and Nomination Council for non-official members of the Boards of Governors Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Foundation was placed before the cabinet. The cabinet approved the names of Dr Shabana Haider as Chairperson and Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, Muhammad Yahya, Anam Saeed and Dr Sobia Sabir Ali as members.

A summary of the appointment of PEDO members in different committees was presented before the cabinet. As recommended by the Policy Board the cabinet approved the names of Aziz Raza for Renewable Energy and Hamood-ur-Rehman for Finance committees respectively.

Recommendations for members of the Board of Directors of WSSC Swat and Mardan were presented before the cabinet which were approved. A summary of the Up-gradation of Teachers of Special Education Institutions and Welfare Homes from BPS-17 to BPS-18 in light of Peshawar High Court Judgement was placed before the cabinet which was approved.

An executive summary for the revision of pay scales of the teachers working in institutes of the handicapped was presented in the cabinet meeting. Agreeing to the proposal the cabinet approved the award of scale to pay effect (BPS-17) to the 32 teachers from the date of acquiring of degrees.

The Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment department presented a proposal in the meeting for requesting Rs. 2.7 million supplementary grants-in-aid to clear the outstanding amount under Drug Free Peshawar Program Phase II. Under this program 240 drug addicts have been rehabilitated.

The proposal of the Finance Department to adopt the revised MP Scales Policy 2023 of Finance Division Islamabad was placed before the cabinet which the cabinet approved to be adopted at provincial level. The estimated annual financial implications associated with the proposed revision of Management Position Scales is Rupees 23.537 million based on 14 currently filled posts. The additional annual implication would potentially increase to Rs. 53.436 million if all sanctioned posts are filled in future.

The request for a one-time grant in aid for Rs. 20 million to pay the pending salaries of the employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority was presented before the cabinet which was approved. A proposal for a Special Grant of Rs. 667.500 million as payment of 150 kanals of land for the construction of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy at Regi Model Town Peshawar was placed before the provincial cabinet by the Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department.

The cabinet formed a committee for needs assessment and presented recommendations before the next meeting of the cabinet. Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department placed a proposal for relaxation of the ban to purchase 04 vehicles and allocation of Rs. 39,730,000/- as a supplementary grant.

The cabinet relaxing the ban approved the allocation of funds for the judges of the Peshawar High Court. The vehicle will be purchased in accordance with the terms of the Government of Pakistan, Law and Justice Division, Islamabad guidelines.

A summary for the Transfer of playground 55 kanal from the Education to the Sports Department in District Swabi (Zarobi) was placed before the cabinet. After deliberations on the agenda, the Chief Minister directed the departments concerned to prepare modalities for MoU signing between the Education and Sports Departments for better utilization of the playgrounds keeping in view the future needs and challenges of the adjacent schools.

Payment to the contractor as per arbitrator award for non-ADP for the case M/s Am. Associates vs Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the road from main Khan Songahoo to Kingergalli district Buner was placed before the cabinet.

The Chief Minister constituted a committee to examine this 15-year-old case and provide recommendations to the cabinet for decision. Payment to the contractor as per arbitrator award for non-ADP for the case Muhammad Fayaz vs Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was approved.

A revised policy with respect to the resolution of issues faced by the committee under the Deputy Commissioners during the distribution of assets and liabilities under section 121-A of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act 2012 was presented before the cabinet which was approved.

The Annual Budget (2023-24) of the Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority was presented before the cabinet by the Communication & Works Department which was approved. However, this will be subject to audit as prescribed in the rules.

The annual report of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority for the year financial 2021-22 was placed before the cabinet to be allowed for placement before the provincial assembly which was approved. A summary with respect to the cancellation of the Plot measuring 10 marla in respect of the Senior Clerk of the Establishment Department was presented before the cabinet which was approved.

The senior clerk was declared successful in the ballot category of 10 marla plot in Government Servant Quota in Jalozai Housing Scheme Phase –III. However, he did not deposit a 10% down payment which was mandatory on his part as a result plot No. 670-A was cancelled by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority.

The posting of Dr Qaisar Zaman senior lecturer/demonstrator in MTI Khyber Girls Medical College Peshawar was approved by the cabinet.