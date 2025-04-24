8th Mpox Case Confirmed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Public Health Section of the KP Health Department has confirmed the 8th case of Mpox in the province.
According to the department, a 31-year-old male was screened at Peshawar Airport while departing for Dubai.
Upon suspicion, his samples were sent to the Public Health Reference Lab at Khyber Medical University (KMU), where the presence of the Mpox virus was confirmed.
The patient reportedly arrived in Pakistan on April 16.
Following the confirmation, the Health Department has issued an official directive to the District Health Officer (DHO) Khyber for immediate surveillance and contact tracing.
The patient has been shifted to the isolation ward at Police Services Hospital, Peshawar, to prevent further transmission.
The KP Health Department is closely monitoring the situation and urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected symptoms promptly.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin Abbottabad and Rescue 1122 plan unified strategy to tackle forest fires and emergenci ..4 minutes ago
-
14 stolen motorcycles recovered4 minutes ago
-
8th Mpox case confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa4 minutes ago
-
Two killed, several injured in Abbottabad bus accident4 minutes ago
-
CM, U.S envoy Natalie Baker discuss mutual cooperation14 minutes ago
-
DC inspects sanitation arrangements at Qamar Sialvi Road14 minutes ago
-
Volleyball, tug-of-war tournament held for prisoners14 minutes ago
-
Climate change intensifies malaria impact: WHO14 minutes ago
-
Ahsan rejects Indian false flag tactics, condemns IIOJK atrocities, water aggression14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation24 minutes ago
-
NA body on Parliamentary Affairs briefed on grievance wing reforms24 minutes ago
-
Minister calls for reforms in Railway land leasing, proposes land-sharing model24 minutes ago