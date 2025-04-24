Open Menu

8th Mpox Case Confirmed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 06:50 PM

8th Mpox case confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Public Health Section of the KP Health Department has confirmed the 8th case of Mpox in the province.

According to the department, a 31-year-old male was screened at Peshawar Airport while departing for Dubai.

Upon suspicion, his samples were sent to the Public Health Reference Lab at Khyber Medical University (KMU), where the presence of the Mpox virus was confirmed.

The patient reportedly arrived in Pakistan on April 16.

Following the confirmation, the Health Department has issued an official directive to the District Health Officer (DHO) Khyber for immediate surveillance and contact tracing.

The patient has been shifted to the isolation ward at Police Services Hospital, Peshawar, to prevent further transmission.

The KP Health Department is closely monitoring the situation and urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected symptoms promptly.

