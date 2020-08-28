8th Muharram procession held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The 8th Muharram procession of Alam-o- Zuljanah was taken out from Imam bargah Punjtani on Friday which was participated by a large number of mourners.

The Azadars were reciting Nohas in groups and and offered Zuhrain prayer at Fowarh chowk .

Addressing the mourners, Allama Irfan Abbas Qummi said Karbala was a lesson- teaching incident of human history, which gave the message of upholding righteousness and truth to the mankind for their eternal success.

"Hazart Imam Hussain (AS) is not only a great hero of our Islamic history but is the symbol of a unique philosophy and way of life which draws a line of demarcation between noble and evil forces," he added .

Similarly, this incident foiled the nefarious designs of devilish forces of Yazidiat against the righteousness of Hussainiat, he maintained.

However it was need of the hour, that we should realize our responsibilities as nation to fail the designs of anti-Islam forces by promoting unity and religious harmony among our ranks, he urged.

Later on, the procession after passing through its traditional routes culminated peacefully at Imambargah Hussania Attock Cantonment.

Under strict security, Sabeels of water and milk were also setup by the procession organizers with the collaboration of tehsil municipal administration at the different points to facilitate the mourners; while a special mobile medical team and Rescue 1122 also provided medical treatment to the mourners on the spot.

Following the recent terrorism incidents, the law enforcement agencies had made unprecedented security arrangements for the peaceful holding of 8th Muharram processions.

All roads leading to the venue of the procession were heavily guarded and procession routes were barbed with iron wire and manned by elite force and rangers to handle any untoward situation.

Assistant Commisioner Jannat Naikokara, ASP Ammara Shirazi, SHO City Hamid kazmi, Cheif Officer Municpal Committee and Municpul Officer regulation Rabia Basri other Distt Administration officials also visited procession's route with intervals to monitor the security and administrative arrangements.