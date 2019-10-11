8th National Rescue Challenge starts at ESA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The founder of Rescue Services in Pakistan , Dr Rizwan Naseer, Friday inaugurated 8th National Rescue Challenge (NRC) at Emergency Services academy in order to improve coordination and ensure uniform standards of emergency services in the country.

He said the challenge is being organised in the light of challenges faced by the emergency services during emergency operations of fire, rescue, medical, disaster, water rescue and others across Pakistan. Therefore, the rescue challenge would help significantly enhance the capacity, professional skills and coordination of the emergency services of all provinces of Pakistan.

The DG Rescue formally opened 8th National Rescue Challenge and welcomed all teams in Emergency Services Academy. He wished good luck to the 14 participating teams from 9 divisions of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Focus HA, Sialkot Rescue Wardens and University of Lahore.

The inaugural ceremony of 8th National Rescue Challenge was attended by senior Rescue Officers and staff from all over Pakistan and a large number of people from different walks of life.

Registrar Academy briefed DG Rescue that all these competitions will be evaluated by senior instructors/experts in accordance with the international standards of emergency response by giving difficult emergency scenarios and situations to respond effectively.

He further informed that on first day of the Challenge, different emergency scenarios like Fire Fit, Height Rescue, Swimming, Deep Well Rescue, Trauma and others will be given to participating teams at Emergency Services Academy, adding that fire rescuers, lead fire rescuers, Emergency Medical Technician (EMTs) and others will demonstrate their practical skills.

DG Rescue also held District Emergency Officers (DEOs) meeting and reviewed in detail the performance of the districts with reference to maintaining the standard of Emergency Ambulance, Rescue & Fire services in all districts of Punjab, construction of Rescue Stations in remaining tehsils of Punjab, status of Patient Transfer Service and over maintenance of Rescue Stations and Emergency Vehicles. He congratulated the winning teams of 9 divisions of Punjab and representing their division being the best team of division.

The winning teams of Inter Districts Competition include Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, DG Khan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Okara and Chiniot. He directed them to maintain the standard of the Service and ensure timely and quality services to all citizens without any discrimination.

He emphasised that all DEOs should closely observe the performance of their teams in Rescue Challenge to further improve for next competitions.

The closing ceremony of the National Rescue Challenge will be held on Saturday.