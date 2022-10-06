UrduPoint.com

8th Oct To Be Observed As National Disaster Awareness Day In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 09:11 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) : On the 17th anniversary of 8th October, 2005 earthquake, the National Disaster Awareness Day will be observed throughout the Azad Jammu Kashmir.

A grand ceremony will be hosted by the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) and Educational Complex at Akhterabad in Mirpur. KORT is a shelter home housing over 400 orphan and shelter less children mostly those who were rendered homeless and orphan following the killer earthquake of October 2005 in Muzaffarabad and various adjoining parts of AJK and KPK.

Ch. Akhter, the founder of the KORT while talking to APP here on Thursday said that the ceremony will be attended among others by the dignitaries, social workers, volunteers and heads of various institutions.

The anniversary will be observed as the national day of awareness about safety from the national disasters to express complete solidarity and sympathies with the survivors of the history's worst natural catastrophe.

