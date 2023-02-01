UrduPoint.com

8th Pakistan Mega Leather Show 2023 Opens At Expo Centre

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Pakistan Trade Development Authority Chairman Zubair Motiwaala inaugurated the 8th Pakistan Mega Leather Show (PMLS) 2023 in the presence of major national and international industry stakeholders at Expo Centre Lahore on Wednesday

According to a press release, Zubair Motiwala said while speaking on the occasion that the leather show was a regular annual feature of the leather industry, which provided an ideal opportunity for sector stakeholders with the finest exposition of finished leather and quality leather produced in the country.

"The PMLS 2023 will attract potential buyers and investors from China, Italy, Germany, Hong Kong, Cyprus, USA, UAE, Spain and Tunisia," he said, adding that the mega event would provide great business opportunities and valuable information for entrepreneurs, investors and all other stakeholders of this promising industry.

PFMA Chairman Mansoor Ehsan Sheikh said that The PMLS 2023 was the second-largest footwear and leather exhibition in the world. Production and tanning of leather along with the manufacturing of leather goods was the second biggest export-oriented industry in the manufacturing sector of Pakistan, he added.

He said it was the third largest contributor towards the overall exports of the country. "The rapid growth of this industry had attracted many international buyers to invest in training facilities for this labour-intensive industry.

These investments will improve the technical skills of the labour involved in manufacturing leather goods." Mansoor Sheikh said the event also featured a special exhibition of the high-quality products being produced by the footwear-manufacturing industry of Pakistan.

The PMLS 2023 promises to be the biggest exhibition of leather-based products in the country's history. This event will feature more than 100 national and international exhibitors. The foreign exhibitors also include many Chinese organizations, who have shown keen interest in the growing leather industry of Pakistan.

Given the sheer scale of this show and its benefits for these businesses, the organizers have always received an overwhelming response from the customers and stakeholders. Maximum participation is also expected from the Government sector. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industries and other regulatory institutions are providing unprecedented support for this event too.

Sr Vice Chairman of Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association Asad Malik, Convener Pakistan Mega Leather Show 2023 Abid Hafeez, Chairman Pakistan Tanners Association Muhammad Mehr Ali, Sr Vice Chairman Pakistan Tanners Association Muhammad Shafi, Co-Convener Pakistan Mega Leather Show 2023 Agha Saiddain, and others were present on this occasion.

