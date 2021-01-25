8th rehabilitation center for drug addict inaugurated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The eighth rehabilitation center of the province for drug addict was inaugurated here at Bara Gate on Monday by MPA Haji Shafiq Afridi. The centre was set up by Care Welfare Organisation.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by District Social Welfare Officers Peshawar, Charsadda and Swabi and Director Social Welfare KP Habib Afridi.

Speaking on the occasion MPA Haji Shafiq Afridi announced Rs 50,000 donation for the centre and called upon the philanthropists, volunteers and non governmental organizations to fully support such welfare activities so that the drug addicts could be made useful citizens of the country.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman Care Welfare Organisation Haji Khan Ameer said that 10 persons of eight destitute families would be given free of cost medical care at the centre while the department of social welfare KP expressed resolve to make the social drug free.