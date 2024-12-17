8th science fair held at LPS

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Tareen Education Foundation organized the 8th Science Fair at Lodhran Public school (LPS) for the promotion of science and technology here on Tuesday.

A total of 350 students from 70 government schools participated in the event, showcasing their science projects.

The event was graced by the founder of Tareen Education Foundation, Jahangir Khan Tareen, as the chief guest. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Lodhran Syed Waseem Hassan Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Asad Budh, CEO Education Lodhran Madam Meher Jabeen, Principal Lodhran Public School Rao Rashid Anwar, Principal Khanewal Public School Rashid Jameel, and other distinguished guests. The participants received praise for their innovative ideas and dedication.

CEO of Tareen Education Foundation, Akbar Khan, provided a detailed briefing to Jahangir Khan Tareen and the accompanying guests regarding the projects and their significance.

While addressing the ceremony, Jahangir Khan Tareen said, "Lodhran is my home, and its children are like my own. Although I have stepped away from politics, I have not and will not leave the people of Lodhran. My son, Ali Khan Tareen, will also continue to play his role in the welfare of Lodhran.

Transforming Lodhran's schools to match the standards of Lahore and Islamabad, with access to science, information technology, and modern educational facilities, is my mission." He urged the students to work hard, as it is the key to success.

Jahangir Khan Tareen also announced a special package of Rs15 million for the provision of modern educational facilities to middle and high schools across Lodhran.

Deputy Commissioner Lodhran, Syed Waseem Hassan Shah, lauded the efforts of Tareen Education Foundation, emphasizing the importance of such fairs. "These initiatives, organized in collaboration with the district government, play a crucial role in providing quality education to Lodhran’s students. Science competitions like these will greatly encourage scientific learning among students."

Speaking on the occasion, Tareen Education Foundation’s CEO, Akbar Khan, added that such exhibitions will further develop students' interest in science and innovation.

The event concluded with the distribution of prizes among students and teachers from schools that achieved top positions in the science fair.