8th spell of snowfall continues in upper parts of Hazara division

The 8th spell of snowfall during current winter season Tuesday started in Hazara division where Galliat received up to 8 inches and Naran received up to one feet snow during the last 24 hours

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The 8th spell of snowfall during current winter season Tuesday started in Hazara division where Galliat received up to 8 inches and Naran received up to one feet snow during the last 24 hours.

According to the details, another cold wave has struck Hazara division where from last 24 hours rain is continued in the plain areas while hilly areas of the region are receiving heavy snowfall, in district Abbottabad Circle Bakot, Galliat, Thandyani have received up to 8 inches snow while upper Manshera district including Shugran, Kaghan and Naran also received up to one feet snow.

Main Murree road is completely blocked for traffic including the link roads of Bakot, Nathiagali Thdandyani road, Pattan, Pahalir road, Ayubia, Khanaspur road, Khara Gali Palak road, Changla Gali Ziyarat Masoom road and many others.

Galliat Development Authority (GDA) spokesperson told to media that their workforce would start opening the main Murree road soon after the snowfall stops. On the other side from Kohala to Muzafar Abad, Murree and Rawalpindi road is open for all sorts of traffic.