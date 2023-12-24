Open Menu

8th Standard Boy Goes Missing In Pattan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2023 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) An 8th standard football-lover boy has gone missing in the Pattan area of Baramulla district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir since Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the 12-year-old boy has been identified as Zakir Ashraf Hajam resident of Hurhandpora, Pattan.

Zakir Ashraf Hajam’s father, Mohammad Ashraf, told the media that he had left his home on Dec 21.

“I tried to find him everywhere but couldn’t trace him,” he said adding that he had told at home that he was going to TRC, Srinagar, for a football match on Thursday and since then he has never returned home.

He appealed to people to help him in tracing his son.

