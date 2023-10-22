Open Menu

8th Thal Jeep Rally To Commence From Nov 9

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2023 | 01:30 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The four-days 8th Thal Desert Jeep rally will start from November 9 in Dera Ghazi Khan division.

In this regard, Commissioner DG Khan division, Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir here on Sunday chaired the meeting to review arrangements.

Deputy Commissioners besides Director TDCP Nauman Khan along with his delegation participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that the jeep rally would start from November 9 and continue till November 12. He said that 200 kilometres long track was being prepared in Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu for the rally.

Over 100 male and female drivers from across the country were expected to participate in the rally, he told.

He said that various competitions of eleven categories, cultural mela and other programs would be included.

Dr Nasir Mahmood further said that the rally was the identity of DG Khan division and the administration would ensure appropriate measures for the historic Jeep rally. He directed all departments concerned to work together for the security and better arrangements for the rally.

APP/hus-sak

1225 hrs

