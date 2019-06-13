UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8th Wage Board Meeting Held

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:10 PM

8th Wage Board meeting held

The 11th meeting of 8th Wage Board was held at Faisalabad Municipal Committee Hall on Thursday with Board Chairman Justice (Retired) Hasnat Ahmed Khan in the chair

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The 11th meeting of 8th Wage board was held at Faisalabad Municipal Committee Hall on Thursday with Board Chairman Justice (Retired) Hasnat Ahmed Khan in the chair.

Newspaper owners and media employees belonging to Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions participated in the meeting where their statements regarding 8th Wage Award were recorded.

In the meeting, statements of 10 persons representing media employees were recorded. Among them include Tahir Rasheed President Faisalabad Union of Journalists (FUJ), Shaukat Ali General Secretary FUJ, Mian Muhammad Saleem Shahid of Daily Pakistan, Syed Zakirullah Hasni General Secretary FUJ (Dastoor), Shahid Ali Resident Editor daily "Nai Baat", Saeed Ahmad Soomi former employee of daily "Jang", Syed Shahbaz Ali Hadi of daily "Dunya", Muhammad Ramzan former employee of daily "al-Biyan Pakistan", Muhammad Arshad Imran former employee of daily "Jang" and Syed Mumtaz Hussain of daily "Insaf".

Similarly, statements of 2 persons representing newspaper owners were recorded in the meeting.

Among them include Syed Munir Jilani Chief Editor daily "Pegham" and Tariq Humanyun Chief Editor of daily business Report Faisalabad.

However, later in a meeting Board Chairman with editors of newspapers, owners of two newspapers namely Sarfraz Ahmad Ghauri of daily "State Express" and Mian Mujeerus Sharif of daily "Waqif" also highlighted problems being confronted by the media houses and owners of the newspapers.

They expressed their commitment to pay remunerations to their employees according to Wage Award if their genuine problems would be resolved.

On this occasion, Board members Hameed Haroon of Dawn Group, Sarmad Ali of Jang Group and Asif Zuberi of Business Recorder represented media owners whereas Board members Nasir Chishti of daily Jang, Shoaib-ud-Din member of PFUJ Workers, Muhammad Nawaz Raza President PFUJ Dastoor and Shehzada Zulfiqar member Executive Council PFUJ Baluchistan represented the media employees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Business Sargodha Nasir Media Employment

Recent Stories

Interior Minister assures full-cooperation to Fari ..

40 seconds ago

Governor instructs for provision of latest machine ..

42 seconds ago

Justice Gulzar criticizes Sindh government

43 seconds ago

UN peacekeepers probe Darfur killings, raise death ..

47 seconds ago

Suicide bomber kills 11 in eastern Afghanistan

10 minutes ago

Tennis: Nottingham WTA results

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.