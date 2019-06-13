8th Wage Board meeting held

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The 11th meeting of 8th Wage board was held at Faisalabad Municipal Committee Hall on Thursday with Board Chairman Justice (Retired) Hasnat Ahmed Khan in the chair.

Newspaper owners and media employees belonging to Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions participated in the meeting where their statements regarding 8th Wage Award were recorded.

In the meeting, statements of 10 persons representing media employees were recorded. Among them include Tahir Rasheed President Faisalabad Union of Journalists (FUJ), Shaukat Ali General Secretary FUJ, Mian Muhammad Saleem Shahid of Daily Pakistan, Syed Zakirullah Hasni General Secretary FUJ (Dastoor), Shahid Ali Resident Editor daily "Nai Baat", Saeed Ahmad Soomi former employee of daily "Jang", Syed Shahbaz Ali Hadi of daily "Dunya", Muhammad Ramzan former employee of daily "al-Biyan Pakistan", Muhammad Arshad Imran former employee of daily "Jang" and Syed Mumtaz Hussain of daily "Insaf".

Similarly, statements of 2 persons representing newspaper owners were recorded in the meeting.

Among them include Syed Munir Jilani Chief Editor daily "Pegham" and Tariq Humanyun Chief Editor of daily business Report Faisalabad.

However, later in a meeting Board Chairman with editors of newspapers, owners of two newspapers namely Sarfraz Ahmad Ghauri of daily "State Express" and Mian Mujeerus Sharif of daily "Waqif" also highlighted problems being confronted by the media houses and owners of the newspapers.

They expressed their commitment to pay remunerations to their employees according to Wage Award if their genuine problems would be resolved.

On this occasion, Board members Hameed Haroon of Dawn Group, Sarmad Ali of Jang Group and Asif Zuberi of Business Recorder represented media owners whereas Board members Nasir Chishti of daily Jang, Shoaib-ud-Din member of PFUJ Workers, Muhammad Nawaz Raza President PFUJ Dastoor and Shehzada Zulfiqar member Executive Council PFUJ Baluchistan represented the media employees.