9 accused arrested during crackdown

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Under the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tanio, 9 more accused were arrested during the crackdown against anti-social elements across the district and cases were registered against them with the recovery of large quantity of drugs, illegal weapons and stolen motorcycles.

During action in different police stations of Shaheed Benazirabad District, including Police Station Sakrand, Police Station Jam Datar, Police Station Khadhar, Police Station Taluka Nawab Shah, Police Station Bandhi, Police Station Daur, Police Station B Section, Police Station Qazi Ahmed and Police Station Bachalpur, took action and arrested 9 accused.

The arrested accused were identified as Pathan Mallah, Pervez Mallah, Muhammad Farid Khanzada, Shahid Zardari, Khamisu Kalhoro, Maula Bakhsh Shar, Ghulam Muhammad alias Kalu Zardari, Shahnawaz Jamali and Noor Hussain Brohi.

During action 5 packets of Z-21 gutka, 9110 grams of hashish, 25 liters of local-made liquor and an illegal weapon including a repeater were recovered from the possession of the accused persons.

Later the stolen motorcycle was handed over to the original owner Shahid Hussain Soomro by SHO of Police Station B Section. SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tanio appreciated the police team for their excellent performance and issued instructions to continue the crackdown more strictly.

