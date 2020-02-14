9 accused arrested during raids in different areas of Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

9 accused were arrested by police during raids in different areas of Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) 9 accused were arrested by police during raids in different areas of Karachi.According to media reports, 16 persons were taken into custody during joint search operation of Police and Rangers in Manzoor Colony.

A child has been injured by firing in Shah Latif.

3 accused were arrested and alcohol bottles in huge numbers were also recovered from their possession during police search operation in Gabol Town while they were supplying wines in Rickshaw.Police have arrested two street criminals from Awami colony and recovered weapons from them while 2 accused in motorbike lifting were also arrested from Khokhar Park.Police also arrested 2 accused from Zaman Town while accused were involved in drug selling and 16 suspected persons were also taken into custody during police and Rangers door to door search operation in Manzoor colony.