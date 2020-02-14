UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Accused Arrested During Raids In Different Areas Of Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:21 PM

9 accused arrested during raids in different areas of Karachi

9 accused were arrested by police during raids in different areas of Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) 9 accused were arrested by police during raids in different areas of Karachi.According to media reports, 16 persons were taken into custody during joint search operation of Police and Rangers in Manzoor Colony.

A child has been injured by firing in Shah Latif.

3 accused were arrested and alcohol bottles in huge numbers were also recovered from their possession during police search operation in Gabol Town while they were supplying wines in Rickshaw.Police have arrested two street criminals from Awami colony and recovered weapons from them while 2 accused in motorbike lifting were also arrested from Khokhar Park.Police also arrested 2 accused from Zaman Town while accused were involved in drug selling and 16 suspected persons were also taken into custody during police and Rangers door to door search operation in Manzoor colony.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Firing Rangers Police Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

Turkish first lady says Pakistan and Turkey enjoy ..

21 minutes ago

Turkish President announces to take trade level  ..

52 minutes ago

Hopes pale for German growth rebound after late 20 ..

43 minutes ago

Golf: Leading scores from the second round of the ..

43 minutes ago

Over 30 Countries Assisting China to Combat Novel ..

43 minutes ago

Renault reports net losses of 141 million euros in ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.