Open Menu

9 Animals Killed After Taking Toxic Fodder

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 07:30 PM

9 animals killed after taking toxic fodder

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Nine animals including two cows and seven goats were killed after taking toxic fodder in the area of Muridwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that a farmer Ismail filed a complaint with the police stating that his rival Ahmad Ali had mixed some poisonous item in the maize fodder and put it on the way where he was driving his cattle towards the farm.

After taking toxic fodder, his cattle-heads started feeling dilapidated condition and died after reaching at the farm.

The police registered a case and started investigation. However, no arrest in this case was made so far, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Died

Recent Stories

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

1 hour ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

2 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

3 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

3 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

4 hours ago
Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

4 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

5 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

5 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

6 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan