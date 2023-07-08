9 animals killed after taking toxic fodder

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Nine animals including two cows and seven goats were killed after taking toxic fodder in the area of Muridwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that a farmer Ismail filed a complaint with the police stating that his rival Ahmad Ali had mixed some poisonous item in the maize fodder and put it on the way where he was driving his cattle towards the farm.

After taking toxic fodder, his cattle-heads started feeling dilapidated condition and died after reaching at the farm.

The police registered a case and started investigation. However, no arrest in this case was made so far, he added.