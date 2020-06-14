9 arrested, contraband recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that during a continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations had conducted raids at various places and arrested nine accused recovering 2.

150 Kg has, 3 guns 12 bore, 2 rifles 444 bore and 1 rifle 8mm from them.

The accused were- Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Akram Hasnaat, Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Ali,Munawar Hayyat, Nasar Hayyat, Muhammad Boota and Muhammad Bilal.

Police had registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.