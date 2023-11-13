Open Menu

9 Arrested During Raid At Gambling Den

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) As many as nine people were arrested on Monday during the raid at a gambling den here in Wah Cantt.

Wah Saddar police during a successful raid at a gambling den arrested nine gamblers red-handed and recovered bet money worth 36 thousand, six cell phones and gambling tools.

A case was registered against the accused and further investigation was launched accordingly.

