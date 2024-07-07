9 arrested for overpricing essentials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) In a significant move to enforce official prices, the price Control Magistrates have conducted inspections at 2,862 locations, leading to the arrest of 12 individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider told media on Sunday that 11 cases have been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 400,000 have been imposed for 95 instances of non-compliance.

The DC emphasized that Price Control Magistrates are actively ensuring adherence to official rates.

Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices. Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply.

Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, she urged.