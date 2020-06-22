UrduPoint.com
9 Arrested From Ground

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayyub Bukhari arrested nine spectators of cricket tournaments from the ground and sent them hospital for test and quarantine.

A spokesman of local administration said on Monday that on a tip-off, AC City along with police conducted raid at Badar Colony where a cricket tournament was in final stage. More than 250 spectators were enjoying the tournament without wearing face masks and adopting social distance.

Seeing raiding team, the people managed to escape from the scene but the police succeeded in catching 9 persons including Asif, Mohammad Faisal, Zeeshan, Usman, Abdul Ghaffar, Khadim Hussain, Ehsan, Mohammad Rehan and Mohammad Asad.

The police registered a case against the accused including tournament organizers while the AC City sent them to Ali Zaib Foundation at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for their coronavirus test and keeping them quarantine.

Meanwhile, the AC City sealed Aasi Dawakhana in Jhang Bazaar for violating smart lockdown and section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The AC during surprise checking found some patients gathered in the 'Dawakhana' without wearing face masks and keeping social distance. Therefore, the AC sealed the 'Dawakhana' and a case was also registered against its owner.

Further investigation is under progress.

