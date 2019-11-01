9 arrested in crackdown against profiteers in Peshawar

(@imziishan)

District administration Peshawar Friday arrested 9 profiteers during a crackdown on profiteering in different markets of Hayatabad Township

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Rizwana Dar conducted raids on Tatara Markat, Bismillah Market and food Street of the Phase-II wherein she checked various shops.

The AAC arrested 9 persons for selling under-weight roti and lack of official price list, recovery of polythene shopping bags and establishment of encroachments outside their shops.

Meanwhile, the district administration has removed over 50 speed-breakers from Chamkani and Budhi localities through heavy machinery.

The operation was initiated on consistent public complaints received in the office that these speed-breakers were bursting the tiers of vehicles and were also causing accident.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar crackdown against illegal speed-breakers and has directed the Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) for initiating operation against speed-breakers in their respective areas and also issued directives for those re-establishing speed-breakers.