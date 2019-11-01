UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Arrested In Crackdown Against Profiteers In Peshawar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:19 PM

9 arrested in crackdown against profiteers in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar Friday arrested 9 profiteers during a crackdown on profiteering in different markets of Hayatabad Township

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar Friday arrested 9 profiteers during a crackdown on profiteering in different markets of Hayatabad Township.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Rizwana Dar conducted raids on Tatara Markat, Bismillah Market and food Street of the Phase-II wherein she checked various shops.

The AAC arrested 9 persons for selling under-weight roti and lack of official price list, recovery of polythene shopping bags and establishment of encroachments outside their shops.

Meanwhile, the district administration has removed over 50 speed-breakers from Chamkani and Budhi localities through heavy machinery.

The operation was initiated on consistent public complaints received in the office that these speed-breakers were bursting the tiers of vehicles and were also causing accident.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar crackdown against illegal speed-breakers and has directed the Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) for initiating operation against speed-breakers in their respective areas and also issued directives for those re-establishing speed-breakers.

Related Topics

Accident Peshawar Vehicles Price Market From

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif says time has come to get rid of "f ..

2 minutes ago

Yusuf Gilani visits hospital to inquire Tezgam tra ..

39 seconds ago

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) reunite ..

40 seconds ago

4-member dacoit gang busted in Faisalabad

43 seconds ago

Op-Ed: Sharjah is a UNESCO-designated creative cit ..

20 minutes ago

China announces top journalism awards

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.