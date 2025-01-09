9 arrested on gambling charges

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have arrested 9 people on charge of gambling from its jurisdiction here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have arrested 9 people on charge of gambling from its jurisdiction here on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed 9 people including Ghulam Hussain, etc.

red handed while gambling on play-cards.

The police recovered bet money, touch mobiles, television, play-card packets and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.