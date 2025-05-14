9 arrested on gambling charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Saddar Samundri police have arrested nine people on gambling charges.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police conducted a raid at a den and nabbed nine people including Siddique, Umar, Tayyab, Zain, etc. red handed while gambling on pigeon flight.

The police recovered bet money, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.