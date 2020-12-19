UrduPoint.com
9 Arrested Over Violation Of Corona SOPs

Sat 19th December 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Nine persons including hotel managers and owners were arrested over violation of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A spokesman for the local administration said on Friday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari conducted surprise checking at Canal Road and found violation of corona SOPs at a marriage hall.

The hotel owner, Bao Khalid, and manager Nasir, were arrested and handed over to Madina Town police.

The AC City also arrested Muhammad Kashif, the owner of Quillium Marquee on Canal Road, Tariq Mehmood, manager of Victorian Executive Marquee Canal Road, was also arrested along with marriage function organizers -- Arshad, Arsalan and Saeed -- on the charge of violation of corona SOPs.

Meanwhile, AC Sadar Umar Maqbool arrested managers of two marriage halls, al-Quresh Marriage Hall Millat Road and Queen Palace Gattwala, on the charge of corona SOPs violations.

More Stories From Pakistan

