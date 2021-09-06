9 arrested, weapons, liquor, drugs recovered

Rawalpindi Police in crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs and bootleggers rounded up nine persons from different areas and recovered 840 grams charras, 20 liters liquor, three 30 bore pistols, 15 kites and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs and bootleggers rounded up nine persons from different areas and recovered 840 grams charras, 20 liters liquor, three 30 bore pistols, 15 kites and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman on Monday.

He informed that Bani and Gujar Khan Police conducted raids and arrested Arif with 180 grams charras, Zain ul Abideen for having 180 grams charras and Muhammad Imran on recovery of 480 grams charras.

Gujar Khan police rounded up Mubeen Ahmed for having 10 liters liquor while Gunjmandi police also recovered 10 liters liquor from the possession of Tariq.

Meanwhile, R A Bazar, Saddar Baroni and Chontra police held three, namely Ajmair Khan, Ali Shan and Kamran and seized three 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Sadiqabad police arrested a kite seller and recovered 15 kites and a kite flying string roll from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.