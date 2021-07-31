9 ASI, 26 head constables promoted

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :-:On the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), Regional Police Officer Sargodha Ashfaq Khan has promoted 9 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and 26 Head Constables to the post of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), respectively.

According to the notification, ASIs- Amanullah, Arshad Ali, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Mumtaz, Muhammad Riaz, Amir Iqbal, Ahmed Shah, Shahid Mehmood and Muhammad Ramzan were promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspector.

Similarly, Head Constables- Muhammad Ashraf, Mukhtiar Ahmed, Ghulam Yasin, Muhammad Nazar Hayyat, Muhammad Aslam, Latifullah, Khizar Hayyat, Abid Hussain, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Akram,Muhammad Aslam, Faryad Ali, Muhammad Feroz and others were promoted to the rank of AssistantSub-Inspector.