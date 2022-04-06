UrduPoint.com

9 Balochistan Police Officers Including DPOs Transferred

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 07:54 PM

9 Balochistan police officers including DPOs transferred

The Balochistan Police on Wednesday notified transfer and posting of as many as nine police officers including District Police Officers (DPOs).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Balochistan Police on Wednesday notified transfer and posting of as many as nine police officers including District Police Officers (DPOs).

A notification issued from the Central Police Office Balochistan, Quetta here said that Farhan Zahid, SSP Administration, Quetta has been transferred and posted as SSP Sibi.

Syed Javed Iqbal Gharshin, awaiting posting at CPO, has been transferred and posted as SSP Khuzdar replacing Aftab Amjad Ali Kashi, SSP Khuzdar who has been posted as SSP Administration, Quetta.

Lt Cdr Attaullah Shah, SSP Panjgoor has been transferred and posted SSP HQs Balochistan Constabulary, Quetta while Asif Khan Ghilzai SSP HQrs Balochistan Constabulary has been transferred as Zonal Commander Sibi Zone. Syed Abdul Saboor SP Musakhel has been asked to join as SP Nushki.

Inayatullah Banghar, DSP, awaiting posting at CPO, Quetta has been transferred and posted as SP Panjgoor.

Noor Mohammad Barech, DSP HQs Washuk has been asked to join as SP Bakkhan replacing Mohammad Yousaf Bhanger SP Barkhan who has been asked to join as SP Kachi.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Police Sibi Barkhan Khuzdar Nushki Amjad Ali From

Recent Stories

Regional Consultant issues quarterly performance r ..

Regional Consultant issues quarterly performance report

1 minute ago
 Turkey Defuses Mine Discovered in Black Sea - Defe ..

Turkey Defuses Mine Discovered in Black Sea - Defense Ministry

1 minute ago
 China Indicating No Intention to Violate Anti-Russ ..

China Indicating No Intention to Violate Anti-Russia Sanctions - Senior US Offic ..

1 minute ago
 US Disrupts Alleged Russian Military Intelligence ..

US Disrupts Alleged Russian Military Intelligence 'Global Botnet' - Attorney Gen ..

1 minute ago
 RCB recovers over Rs 1.14 bln outstanding dues

RCB recovers over Rs 1.14 bln outstanding dues

7 minutes ago
 PTI to form next govt: Goheer

PTI to form next govt: Goheer

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.