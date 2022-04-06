9 Balochistan police officers including DPOs transferred

The Balochistan Police on Wednesday notified transfer and posting of as many as nine police officers including District Police Officers (DPOs).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 )

A notification issued from the Central Police Office Balochistan, Quetta here said that Farhan Zahid, SSP Administration, Quetta has been transferred and posted as SSP Sibi.

Syed Javed Iqbal Gharshin, awaiting posting at CPO, has been transferred and posted as SSP Khuzdar replacing Aftab Amjad Ali Kashi, SSP Khuzdar who has been posted as SSP Administration, Quetta.

Lt Cdr Attaullah Shah, SSP Panjgoor has been transferred and posted SSP HQs Balochistan Constabulary, Quetta while Asif Khan Ghilzai SSP HQrs Balochistan Constabulary has been transferred as Zonal Commander Sibi Zone. Syed Abdul Saboor SP Musakhel has been asked to join as SP Nushki.

Inayatullah Banghar, DSP, awaiting posting at CPO, Quetta has been transferred and posted as SP Panjgoor.

Noor Mohammad Barech, DSP HQs Washuk has been asked to join as SP Bakkhan replacing Mohammad Yousaf Bhanger SP Barkhan who has been asked to join as SP Kachi.