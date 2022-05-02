9 beggars caught

Social welfare department caught 9 habitual beggars from various cross roads and intersections of the city during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Social welfare department caught 9 habitual beggars from various cross roads and intersections of the city during the last 24 hours.

Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Tahir said here on Monday that anti-beggary campaign was in full swing in the city and 9 habitual beggars were caught todayfrom various parts of the city.

The beggars were handed over to the area police.