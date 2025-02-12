9 BISP aid distribution sites closed in Muzaffargarh

The district administration has officially announced the closure of several Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) aid distribution camp sites in Muzaffargarh and its surrounding areas

Muzaffargarh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The district administration has officially announced the closure of several Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) aid distribution camp sites in Muzaffargarh and its surrounding areas.

The decision will take effect from February 12, 2025, affecting multiple locations that have been facilitating beneficiaries.

As per the directive, issued by District Director Javed Shafiq Bhatti, the following camp sites would cease operations: 1. sports Complex, Taunsa Barrage Colony, Kot Addu; 2.

Government High school (GHS), Muradabad; 3. Government High School (GHS), Rohilanwali; 4. Sports Ground, Muzaffargarh; 5. Basic Health Unit (BHU), Sultanpur; 6. Government Boys High School, Khair Sadaat; 7. MC Hall, Shehr Sultan; 8. Government Boys High School, Daira Din Panah; 9. Government Boys High School, Golati.

The district authorities have urged all BISP beneficiaries to complete their required transactions before February 12, 2025, as no assistance will be provided at the above mentioned centres.