9 Booked On Violation Of Smoking Laws

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have raided at `Sheesha Center' on Sunday in the jurisdiction of Airport area and arrested nine persons, police spokesman said.

Following the information, Airport Police carried out operation and arrested those were identified as Shehyar, Raja Umer, Haider Butt, Bilal, Arif Iqbal, Adil, Yousaf Ali, Munawar Hussain and Ameer Hamza.

Police team recovered `Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation. It is to mention that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure the implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.

