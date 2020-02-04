9 Booked Over Bogus Certificates In Faisalabad
Tue 04th February 2020
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The police have registered cases against nine candidates on charge of bogus certificates.
Police spokesman said here on Tuesday, during recruitment in police department, candidates -- Nadeem, Fateh Ullah, Ateeq Ullah, Sajid Ali, Abid Ali, Umar Javaid, Hasan Raza, Amir and Qamar Abbas had submitted bogus certificates.