9 booked over bogus certificates in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The police have registered cases against nine candidates on charge of bogus certificates.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday, during recruitment in police department, candidates -- Nadeem, Fateh Ullah, Ateeq Ullah, Sajid Ali, Abid Ali, Umar Javaid, Hasan Raza, Amir and Qamar Abbas had submitted bogus certificates.