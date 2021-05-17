UrduPoint.com
9 Butchers Arrested For Overcharging

Mon 17th May 2021

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari took action against overcharging and arrested 9 butchers on charge of selling mutton, beef and chicken on excessive rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari took action against overcharging and arrested 9 butchers on charge of selling mutton, beef and chicken on excessive rates.

A spokesman of local administration said on Monday that AC City along with his team conducted surprise visit of various markets and bazaars and found 9 butchers involved in profiteering and overcharging. Therefore, he arrested them and imposed a fine of Rs 6000 on them in addition to getting cases registered against them for further action.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner City also sealed a swimming pool on charge of violating anti-corona SOPs at Narwala Road near Jawad Club. The AC on a tip-off conducted surprise raid and found Cool Grand Swimming Pool open and many people were present there for bathing and causing spread of corona. Therefore, the AC sealed the swimming pool and got a case registered against its owner and management staff.

Further action is under progress.

