UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Cases Against Quacks To Be Sent To Court In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 05:37 PM

9 cases against quacks to be sent to court in Faisalabad

The District Quality Control Board has decided to send nine cases to the drug court against quacks, medical stores running without licenses and over other violations of the Drug Act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) The District Quality Control Board has decided to send nine cases to the drug court against quacks, medical stores running without licenses and over other violations of the Drug Act.

The board, in its meeting held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Aftab Ahmed in the chair here Saturday, issued warnings to two medical store owners and hearing of eight cases was adjourned till the next meeting for verification of documents.

Related Topics

Hearing Court

Recent Stories

No threat to Khatam-e-Nabuwat, madrasas: Pakistan ..

50 seconds ago

Desecration of Holy Quran in Norway: Omar Dabba de ..

12 minutes ago

11,000-acre record computerized in Multan zone

4 minutes ago

CTP launches action against bike-riders without he ..

52 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Multan

55 seconds ago

DC for gearing up anti locusts spray

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.