9 cases against quacks to be sent to court in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) The District Quality Control Board has decided to send nine cases to the drug court against quacks, medical stores running without licenses and over other violations of the Drug Act.

The board, in its meeting held with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Aftab Ahmed in the chair here Saturday, issued warnings to two medical store owners and hearing of eight cases was adjourned till the next meeting for verification of documents.