9 caught for water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Irrigation Task Force caught nine farmers for stealing water from canals in the district.

Police said on Saturday that during continued drive against water theft, the teams of Irrigation department conducted raids at Behak Meken, Jallah Makhdoom, and Dhoodha villages and caught red handed 9 farmers for stealing canal water.

The accused were identified as Manzoor, Rabnawaz, Aqib, Muhammad Ali and others.

In another incident, 8 farmers including Zafar, Sikandar, Bilal and others allegedly opened fire at a team of Irrigation department at village Midh Ranjha.

On the reports of Irrigation authorities, the police have registered cases against the accused.