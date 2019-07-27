UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Caught For Water Theft

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:40 PM

9 caught for water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Irrigation Task Force caught nine farmers for stealing water from canals in the district.

Police said on Saturday that during continued drive against water theft, the teams of Irrigation department conducted raids at Behak Meken, Jallah Makhdoom, and Dhoodha villages and caught red handed 9 farmers for stealing canal water.

The accused were identified as Manzoor, Rabnawaz, Aqib, Muhammad Ali and others.

In another incident, 8 farmers including Zafar, Sikandar, Bilal and others allegedly opened fire at a team of Irrigation department at village Midh Ranjha.

On the reports of Irrigation authorities, the police have registered cases against the accused.

Related Topics

Fire Police Water Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs’ Passenger Operations steps up coo ..

6 seconds ago

Primary education in Punjab will now be in Urdu

18 minutes ago

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal comes under fire for a ..

21 minutes ago

This is the punishment Mohsin Abbas can get for do ..

58 minutes ago

US to soften travel advisory for Pakistan

1 hour ago

Selfie craze claims youth’s life in Pattoki

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.