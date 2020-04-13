UrduPoint.com
9 Centers Set Up For Distribution Of Relief Package: DC

WANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration of South Waziristan on Monday set up 9 centers for distribution of relief packages under Ehsas Cash programme among deserving families.

According to Deputy Commissioner Hamidullah Khattak, around 4, 200 families would be provided Rs 12000 each in Phase-I.

Similarly, 22,000 families have been identified for the next phase for which a list has been sent to provincial government, he added.

He said that district administration in coordination with FC was making all out efforts to protect the people from infectious disease.

More Stories From Pakistan

