UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Chinese Among 13 Killed, 23 Injured In Kohistan Bus Accident

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 08:16 PM

9 Chinese among 13 killed, 23 injured in Kohistan bus accident

At least 13 persons, including nine Chinese nationals, were killed and 23 others injured when a bus carrying them to the under construction Dasu Dam site, met an accident in the remote Barfeen mountainous area of Upper Kohistan district on Wednesday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :At least 13 persons, including nine Chinese nationals, were killed and 23 others injured when a bus carrying them to the under construction Dasu Dam site, met an accident in the remote Barfeen mountainous area of Upper Kohistan district on Wednesday morning.

According to Upper Kohistan Deputy Commissioner Office, Police and Rescue 1122, the dead also included two Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel, the bus driver and a labourer.

The accident was reportedly caused due to some mechanical failure in the bus, which plunged into a deep ravine in Barfeen mountainous area.

It caught fire after a cylinder explosion occurred due to gas leakage.

The personnel of security forces, police, and Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospitals of Gilgit and Abbottabad.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan immediately sent a high-level team, including his Special Assistant for Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and Inspector General of Police Moazam Jah to the site to oversee the relief activities.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Fire Chief Minister Police Education Abbottabad China Driver Dam Gilgit Baltistan Kohistan SITE Rescue 1122 Gas

Recent Stories

Prime Minister reviews progress of Lahore Ravi Cit ..

5 minutes ago

SDGs could not be achieved without control on popu ..

5 minutes ago

MoHR along with Amna Janua call on Prime Minister ..

9 minutes ago

CTP intensifies crackdown against tinted glass veh ..

9 minutes ago

PCSIR establishes Help Desk at Lahore Chamber

9 minutes ago

Developments in Afghanistan No Threat to Iran - Mi ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.