9 Christmas Bazaars to open from Dec 21 in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The district administration has established nine Christmas Bazaars in Faisalabad which would remain functional from December 21 to 24, 2024 to provide daily-use items to Christian community at discounted rates.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir said here on Sunday that these bazaars would operate daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Anthony’s school Model Town Christian Town Eidgah Road, Warispura Pinto Ground, Isa Nagri Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Nusrat Colony near Shadab Colony, Khurrianwala Chowk Jaranwala Road, Old Tonga Stand near Fire Brigade Office Jaranwala, Water Works Chiniot Road Chak Jhumra, Sahulat Bazaar Gojra Road Sammundri and Christian Colony Mohalla Shamsabad Tandlianwala.

He said that the bazaars will offer the items such as meat, poultry, flour, sugar, ghee and other essentials at subsidized and controlled prices. The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) and the District Officer (Industries) have been designated as focal persons for the initiative to ensure a steady and uninterrupted supply of the goods.

These bazaars aimed to bring affordable goods directly to the Christian community during the festive season providing convenience and economic relief, he added.