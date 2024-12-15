9 Christmas Bazaars To Open From Dec 21 In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 10:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The district administration has established nine Christmas Bazaars in Faisalabad which would remain functional from December 21 to 24, 2024 to provide daily-use items to Christian community at discounted rates.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir said here on Sunday that these bazaars would operate daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Anthony’s school Model Town Christian Town Eidgah Road, Warispura Pinto Ground, Isa Nagri Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Nusrat Colony near Shadab Colony, Khurrianwala Chowk Jaranwala Road, Old Tonga Stand near Fire Brigade Office Jaranwala, Water Works Chiniot Road Chak Jhumra, Sahulat Bazaar Gojra Road Sammundri and Christian Colony Mohalla Shamsabad Tandlianwala.
He said that the bazaars will offer the items such as meat, poultry, flour, sugar, ghee and other essentials at subsidized and controlled prices. The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) and the District Officer (Industries) have been designated as focal persons for the initiative to ensure a steady and uninterrupted supply of the goods.
These bazaars aimed to bring affordable goods directly to the Christian community during the festive season providing convenience and economic relief, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NPC, RIUJ jointly conducts training session to combat misinformation on Dec 2018 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, AJK health specialists make history with national blood transfusion guidelines21 seconds ago
-
9 Christmas Bazaars to open from Dec 21 in Faisalabad24 seconds ago
-
Cold and dry weather forecast for most parts of country27 seconds ago
-
City's average AQI recorded at 19430 seconds ago
-
DPO Kohat conducts surprise visit to police stations33 seconds ago
-
Seminar on immigration laws held for individuals willing to move abroad53 seconds ago
-
HCSTSI delegation attends Job Fair ,Education Expo 202410 minutes ago
-
GCUF approves scholarships for Palestinian students10 minutes ago
-
Dr Khalid Maqbool visits "Karachi Int'l Book Fair" at Expo Centre10 minutes ago
-
Blind murder mystery solved11 minutes ago
-
500-kg unhygienic sugar, 210-kg quinoa seeds seized11 minutes ago