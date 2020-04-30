9 commercial buildings issued NOCs

Divisional Environmental Committee Thursday issued no objection certificates (NOCs) to nine commercial buildings in a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq

The commissioner directed to dispatch the environment report along with all the projects as a step to make 'clean and green Pakistan drive' a success according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He directed the environment department to improve its performance and issue NOCs only to those who met the criteria.

Assistant Commissioner General Khawaja Umair was also present.