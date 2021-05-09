9 cops sacked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja, after hearing show cause notices, dismissed nine police officers/officialsfrom services over different charges including corruption, misuse of powers, negligence etc.

According to police department sources, those police officials were dismissed from service include: SHO city Jarranwala police SI Muhammad Shoaib, TASI city Jarranwal Bilal, head constable city Jarranwala police Waheed, ASI Thikriwala Rafaqat, former Operator SP Lyallpur Town Constable Shahid Iqbal, ASI Sargodha Road police Muhammad Iqbal, SI Mamoon Kanjan police Fayyaz Hussain Shah, ASI Muhammad Asif and TASI Ferhan Bashir.